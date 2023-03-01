UrduPoint.com

Yerevan Handed Over To Baku Draft Work Rules Of Border Delimitation Commissions- Pashinyan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Yerevan has handed over to Baku a draft of work rules of the border delimitation commissions and is waiting for a response, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday.

"Regardless of face-to-face meetings, work is underway with documents, and these works do not always require face-to-face meetings.

For example, we recently handed over to the Azerbaijani side the draft work rules of the border delimitation commissions and are waiting for a response, while the proposals that we made earlier on opening communications and border security remain in force," Pashinyan said in an address to the parliament.

The prime minister also noted that the Armenian side has not yet received a response to the proposals for a peace treaty submitted to Baku, adding that it takes time.

