Yerevan Has Not Yet Applied to CSTO, But Discusses It Amid Recent Events - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Yerevan has not yet applied for help to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in connection with the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, but the situation may change after Turkey shot down a plane of the country's air force today, the issue is being discussed, a statement will be made, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghonyan told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that a Turkish F-16 shot down an Armenian Su-25 in Armenian airspace. This statement was refuted by Azerbaijan and Turkey.

"Whether there is now a statement on the possibility of contacting the CSTO or not, we have this opportunity. We are now discussing this issue in connection with the development of the situation, the leadership of the country is discussing it," Toghonyan said.

The CSTO confirmed to Sputnik that Armenia had not yet aplied for help.