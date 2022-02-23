UrduPoint.com

Yerevan In Touch With Armenian Community In DPR, LPR - Diaspora Office

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 02:00 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Armenian Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs said on Tuesday that it was in touch with the nearly 30-thousand-strong Armenian community in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), and confirms no victims among the community members.

"Nearly 2,000-3,000 Armenians live in Luhansk and 25,000 in Donetsk. Sunday schools, youth unions, the cultural and educational center 'Vozrojdeniye' function in Armenian communities there. The Armenian church Surb Khach is located there. At present, a curfew is declared in the region. There are problems with the internet, water and fuel supply. There are no victims in the communities, as many people left the conflict zone beforehand. There are no panic moods in the community," wrote on its official Facebook page.

The Armenian consulate in Russian city Rostov-on-don is the nearest place to Donbas, where possible Armenian refugees can get legal assistance and solve problems with documents, according to the statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the DPR and LPR and signed treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance on Monday. The Russian parliament ratified the documents on Tuesday.

The situation in the breakaway Donbas region has escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. Local authorities began evacuating civilians to Russia late last week.

Ukraine, in the meantime, called on NATO and its member states to boost military assistance, despite the latter having already shipped enough to raise Moscow's concerns.

