Yerevan Intends to Strengthen Relations With Moscow - Armenian Foreign Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Armenia intends to continue working toward stronger bilateral ties with Russia, Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan told Sputnik.

"The allied nature of the Armenian-Russian state relations already predetermines constant, continuous work in terms of their further strengthening and adaptation to modern realities, conditioned by both time and developments that we have at the regional and global levels.

We intend to carry out this work in a coordinated manner, proceeding from the need to ensure the fundamental interests of the people of our countries," the top Armenian diplomat said.

The minister added that the Armenian side will work on boosting relations with Russia via existing interstate mechanisms, including the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation and the inter-parliamentary dialogue.