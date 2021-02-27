UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yerevan Intends To Strengthen Relations With Moscow - Armenian Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Yerevan Intends to Strengthen Relations With Moscow - Armenian Foreign Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Armenia intends to continue working toward stronger bilateral ties with Russia, Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan told Sputnik.

"The allied nature of the Armenian-Russian state relations already predetermines constant, continuous work in terms of their further strengthening and adaptation to modern realities, conditioned by both time and developments that we have at the regional and global levels.

We intend to carry out this work in a coordinated manner, proceeding from the need to ensure the fundamental interests of the people of our countries," the top Armenian diplomat said.

The minister added that the Armenian side will work on boosting relations with Russia via existing interstate mechanisms, including the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation and the inter-parliamentary dialogue.

Related Topics

Russia Armenia From Top

Recent Stories

27 Feb, shining example of Pakistan's invincible d ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to further promote cooperat ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 33 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

28 minutes ago

Drug peddler held,drugs recovered in rajanpur

16 minutes ago

UNSC calls for cease-fires to speed up coronavirus ..

16 minutes ago

Commissioner Multan for strict action on hoarding ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.