MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Yerevan is interested in boosting Washington's involvement in ensuring security and economic development in Armenia, Parliament President Alen Simonyan said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Simonyan received the US delegation led by the assistant administrator for the Agency for International Development for Europe and Eurasia.

"The RA NA President (Simonyan) noted that the U.S. has a very important place in the political and economic life of Armenia, and added that Armenia is interested in deeper involvement by the U.

S. in ensuring the security and economic development of our country," the statement published on the parliament's official website read.

The statement also said that the sides discussed the issues "related to the continuity of Parliament-USAID (United States Agency for International Development) cooperation," and the programs and projects intended for strengthening of democratic institutions in Armenia.