Yerevan Police Take 90 Protesters To Police Stations After Rallies - Press Service

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:32 PM

Police in Yerevan on Tuesday took 90 people to the stations after protest rallies in the Armenian capital, the police press service said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Police in Yerevan on Tuesday took 90 people to the stations after protest rallies in the Armenian capital, the police press service said.

Protesters demanded that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign over the ceasefire agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh that he signed with Azerbaijan.

"On December 8, 90 people were taken to the police stations of Yerevan," the press service said.

