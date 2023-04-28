Yerevan Proposes Expansion of EU Mission in Armenia - Security Council

Yerevan has proposed expanding the European Union Mission in Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Yerevan has proposed expanding the European Union Mission in Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said on Friday.

On February 20, the EU announced the start of its civil mission on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The mission was officially established by the decision of the EU Council on January 23 at Yerevan's request after an escalation on the border. The declared purpose of the mission is to promote stability in the border regions of Armenia and to facilitate normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The total number of the mission's exclusively civilian personnel is about 100, including around 50 unarmed observers.

"We are proposing all our partners to increase both the number of personnel and other capacities, in order for the observers to be able to carry out monitoring more properly," Grigoryan told reporters, adding that the current number of observers is not enough to monitor the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Grigoryan also announced the holding of Armenian-Azerbaijani talks "in the near future", but did not specify the place, date and format of the meeting.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up again in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of ceasefire signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Occasional clashes have since occurred on the border.