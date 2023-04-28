UrduPoint.com

Yerevan Proposes Expansion Of EU Mission In Armenia - Security Council

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Yerevan Proposes Expansion of EU Mission in Armenia - Security Council

Yerevan has proposed expanding the European Union Mission in Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Yerevan has proposed expanding the European Union Mission in Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said on Friday.

On February 20, the EU announced the start of its civil mission on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The mission was officially established by the decision of the EU Council on January 23 at Yerevan's request after an escalation on the border. The declared purpose of the mission is to promote stability in the border regions of Armenia and to facilitate normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The total number of the mission's exclusively civilian personnel is about 100, including around 50 unarmed observers.

"We are proposing all our partners to increase both the number of personnel and other capacities, in order for the observers to be able to carry out monitoring more properly," Grigoryan told reporters, adding that the current number of observers is not enough to monitor the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Grigoryan also announced the holding of Armenian-Azerbaijani talks "in the near future", but did not specify the place, date and format of the meeting.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up again in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of ceasefire signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Occasional clashes have since occurred on the border.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Yerevan Armenia Azerbaijan January February September November Border 2020 All

Recent Stories

Al Tayer receives Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmen ..

Al Tayer receives Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan

2 minutes ago
 Sheraa startups, AUS offer job positions to studen ..

Sheraa startups, AUS offer job positions to students

2 minutes ago
 UN Security Council unanimously adopts UAE and Jap ..

UN Security Council unanimously adopts UAE and Japan resolution on Afghan women ..

2 minutes ago
 US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution ..

US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution Requesting Ukraine Aid, Troop ..

7 minutes ago
 Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Ta ..

Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Tanks to Kiev to Start in Mid-20 ..

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case til ..

Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case till May 3

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.