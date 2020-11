(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's spokeswoman refuted on Tuesday Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's claim that Turkish servicemen will participate in the Karabakh peacekeeping mission as part of the new deal.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed only Russian peacekeepers would be deployed.

"The Azerbaijani president's statement that the peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh will include Turkish servicemen is not true," spokeswoman Mane Gevorkyan told reporters, as quoted by Sputnik Armenia.