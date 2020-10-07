UrduPoint.com
Yerevan Refutes Reports On Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers' Meeting In Geneva

Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan refuted media reports saying that minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan was allegedly planning a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, in Geneva on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan refuted media reports saying that minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan was allegedly planning a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, in Geneva on Thursday.

Bayramov will visit Geneva on Thursday and will meet with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"The information disseminated in the media about the upcoming meeting does not correspond to reality," Naghdalyan told Sputnik.

Naghdalyan also said on Facebook that the principled position of Yerevan was that "you cannot conduct negotiations with one hand, and military actions against Armenia and Artsakh with the other."

She also added that the Armenian foreign minister was in constant contact with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and representatives of the co-chairing countries.

