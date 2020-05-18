UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yerevan Reopens Kindergartens This Week As Part Of Lockdown Loosening - Vice Mayor

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 09:40 PM

Yerevan Reopens Kindergartens This Week as Part of Lockdown Loosening - Vice Mayor

Armenia's capital of Yerevan is set to reopen preschools and kindergartens starting May 20 as the country gradually reemerges from the lockdown despite the remaining coronavirus threat, deputy mayor Tigran Virabyan said on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Armenia's capital of Yerevan is set to reopen preschools and kindergartens starting May 20 as the country gradually reemerges from the lockdown despite the remaining coronavirus threat, deputy mayor Tigran Virabyan said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Armenia updated its COVID-19 tally by a record 351 cases to 4,823. A total of 2,019 patients have recovered, and 61 have died since the onset of the epidemic.

"Kindergartens will open in Yerevan on May 20 ... Children with both parents working or only their mother working, as well as children from poor families will be able to go to kindergartens in the first place," Virabyan told reporters.

According to the official, the city authorities have contacted 30,000 parents, and 11,000 of them have expressed wish to send their children back to preschools.

To supply the facilities for a month, the authorities have purchased 160,000 masks for staff and several thousand liters of disinfectants, the Virabyan noted. Approximately 20-22 precept of employees who belong to a risk group will remain on paid leave.

Parents, the deputy mayor went on, will be banned from entering preschools, and the facilities and adjacent territories will be subject to daily disinfection. Children will have their temperature measured, and all games involving close contact will be discouraged.

Armenia declared a state of emergency over COVID-19 on March 16, due to expire on June 13. Starting Monday, the country fully resumes public transport and reopens retail outlets, gyms as well as cultural and historical sites. Earlier, industrial production has been restarted.

Related Topics

Poor Died Yerevan Armenia March May June All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

41 minutes ago

Hungary, Slovenia Plan to Open Border Between Coun ..

17 seconds ago

Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed: reports ..

19 seconds ago

Putin, Aliyev Discuss Situation With Azeri Citizen ..

21 seconds ago

Virus fears as India, Bangladesh evacuate millions ..

24 seconds ago

Finnair to resume long-haul flights to Asia in Jul ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.