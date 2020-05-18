Yerevan Reopens Kindergartens This Week as Part of Lockdown Loosening - Vice Mayor

Armenia's capital of Yerevan is set to reopen preschools and kindergartens starting May 20 as the country gradually reemerges from the lockdown despite the remaining coronavirus threat, deputy mayor Tigran Virabyan said on Monday

Earlier in the day, Armenia updated its COVID-19 tally by a record 351 cases to 4,823. A total of 2,019 patients have recovered, and 61 have died since the onset of the epidemic.

"Kindergartens will open in Yerevan on May 20 ... Children with both parents working or only their mother working, as well as children from poor families will be able to go to kindergartens in the first place," Virabyan told reporters.

According to the official, the city authorities have contacted 30,000 parents, and 11,000 of them have expressed wish to send their children back to preschools.

To supply the facilities for a month, the authorities have purchased 160,000 masks for staff and several thousand liters of disinfectants, the Virabyan noted. Approximately 20-22 precept of employees who belong to a risk group will remain on paid leave.

Parents, the deputy mayor went on, will be banned from entering preschools, and the facilities and adjacent territories will be subject to daily disinfection. Children will have their temperature measured, and all games involving close contact will be discouraged.

Armenia declared a state of emergency over COVID-19 on March 16, due to expire on June 13. Starting Monday, the country fully resumes public transport and reopens retail outlets, gyms as well as cultural and historical sites. Earlier, industrial production has been restarted.