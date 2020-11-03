Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan reported on Monday a death of a civilian in the country's Syunik Region as a result of artillery fire by Azerbaijan's armed forces

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan reported on Monday a death of a civilian in the country's Syunik Region as a result of artillery fire by Azerbaijan's armed forces.

"Today, at around 6:10 pm [14.

10 GMT], the Azerbaijani side opened artillery fire in the direction of the positions of the Armed Forces of Armenia and the settlement of Davit Bek, as a result of which one civilian was killed and two others were wounded," Stepanyan said on Facebook.