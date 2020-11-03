UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yerevan Reports Death Of Civilian From Azerbaijan's Artillery Fire At Armenian Territory

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:21 AM

Yerevan Reports Death of Civilian From Azerbaijan's Artillery Fire at Armenian Territory

Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan reported on Monday a death of a civilian in the country's Syunik Region as a result of artillery fire by Azerbaijan's armed forces

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan reported on Monday a death of a civilian in the country's Syunik Region as a result of artillery fire by Azerbaijan's armed forces.

"Today, at around 6:10 pm [14.

10 GMT], the Azerbaijani side opened artillery fire in the direction of the positions of the Armed Forces of Armenia and the settlement of Davit Bek, as a result of which one civilian was killed and two others were wounded," Stepanyan said on Facebook.

Related Topics

Fire Facebook Armenia Azerbaijan

Recent Stories

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

22 minutes ago

GOSH set to take part in world first human challen ..

1 hour ago

Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi Awards MIT Solve P ..

1 hour ago

US Farmers Sustain Losses, But Anticipate Victory ..

2 hours ago

Aleem terms Sindh govt's decision to increase whea ..

2 hours ago

FM, Finland counterpart discuss bilateral ties, wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.