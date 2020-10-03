Yerevan Says 540 Azeri Soldiers Killed, Over 700 Injured in Nagorno-Karabakh in 24 Hours

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Friday that 540 Azeri soldiers had been killed and more than 700 injured in the last 24 hours of the ongoing conflict in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Friday that 540 Azeri soldiers had been killed and more than 700 injured in the last 24 hours of the ongoing conflict in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Azerbaijan has 540 people killed, over 700 wounded, 45 armored vehicles, six planes, most of which have not been destroyed in the air, three helicopters and six drones," Hovhannisyan said.

The fighting broke out in Azerbaijan's Armenian-majority breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after Yerevan and Baku on Sunday accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh said that Azerbaijan had launched an offensive on the region, and both declared martial law and mobilization. Baku has declared martial law and partial mobilization as well.