Yerevan Says Accepts Moscow's Proposal To Hold Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan Summit On May 25

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Yerevan has accepted Russia's proposal to hold a trilateral summit of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in Moscow on may 25, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

"On May 19, a meeting is expected in Moscow at the level of foreign ministers (of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan).

Armenian Foreign Minister (Ararat Mirzoyan) has already left for Moscow. We received a proposal from the Russian side to hold a trilateral summit meeting in Moscow through the mediation of Russian President (Vladimir Putin) on May 25, and we accepted this proposal," Pashinyan said at a government meeting.

