Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Yerevan Says Armenian President Paid Working Visit to UAE to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian paid a short working visit to the UAE to discuss bilateral cooperation with the country's leadership, the president's office said on Sunday.

"As part of the visit, Sarkissian held a meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE armed forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ... The sides discussed the strengthening of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the peoples of the two countries, in particular, in the spheres of economy and investment," the office said in a statement.

According to the statement, the crown prince welcomed the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, expressing hope that it would contribute to security and stability in the region.

The Armenian president, in turn, thanked the crown prince for the readiness and practical steps to further develop relations between the two countries at all levels and expressed gratitude to the UAE for helping Armenia in the fight against coronavirus.

