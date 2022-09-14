Yerevan Says Azerbaijan Shelled Armenia Using Strike Drones, Artillery Early on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Azerbaijani forces shelled the Armenian side, using strike drones, artillery and mortars on Wednesday morning, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan said.

"The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight into September 14 continued to be tense.

In particular, the enemy used drones in the direction of Jermuk. Although no significant incidents were recorded in other areas, today, starting at 08:00 (04:00 GMT), the enemy used artillery mortars and large-caliber weapons, in particular in the direction of Jermuk and Verin Shorzha," Torosyan said.