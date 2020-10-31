YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Friday that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had shelled the territory of Armenia's Syunik Region.

Answering about the reliability of reports about the shelling of the village of Davit Bek, which is located some 180 miles from Yerevan, Hovhannisyan stated that hostilities had been conducted in this direction.

"Military operations were conducted in this direction, and the [Azerbaijani] armed forces had opened fire from artillery weapons, there are consequences," Hovhannisyan said.

He added that he did not yet have information about casualties.