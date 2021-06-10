The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the Azerbaijani military opened fire near the border in Armenia's Gegharkunik region

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the Azerbaijani military opened fire near the border in Armenia's Gegharkunik region.

"On June 10, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again tried to carry out engineering work in the border area of the Gegharkunik region of Armenia.

Units of the Armenian armed forces responded and forced [the Azerbaijani side] to stop work. In response, the Azerbaijani side opened fire on the Armenian positions. The Armenian military moved to retaliatory actions," the ministry said in a statement, adding that there were no casualties on the Armenian side.