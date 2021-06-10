UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yerevan Says Azerbaijani Troops Open Fire Near Border In Armenia's Gegharkunik Region

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 09:30 PM

Yerevan Says Azerbaijani Troops Open Fire Near Border in Armenia's Gegharkunik Region

The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the Azerbaijani military opened fire near the border in Armenia's Gegharkunik region

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the Azerbaijani military opened fire near the border in Armenia's Gegharkunik region.

"On June 10, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again tried to carry out engineering work in the border area of the Gegharkunik region of Armenia.

Units of the Armenian armed forces responded and forced [the Azerbaijani side] to stop work. In response, the Azerbaijani side opened fire on the Armenian positions. The Armenian military moved to retaliatory actions," the ministry said in a statement, adding that there were no casualties on the Armenian side.

Related Topics

Fire Armenia June Border

Recent Stories

US Offers Reward of Up to $3Mln for Information on ..

2 minutes ago

US to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to t ..

5 minutes ago

Moderna Requests Emergency Use Authorization for C ..

2 minutes ago

UN Analysis Says Over 350,000 People in Ethiopia's ..

5 minutes ago

Tajikistan Plans to Hold Shanghai Pact Conference ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and A ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.