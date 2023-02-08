Yerevan Says Erdogan Thanks Pashinyan for Help After Earthquake

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a phone conversation for Armenia's help after the deadly earthquake, noting that the Turkish government highly appreciates Yerevan's support, the Armenian government reported.

"Erdogan thanked the prime minister of Armenia for his help and noted that the Turkish government highly appreciated the support of Armenia, emphasizing the importance of this step also in the context of further deepening the dialogue between the two countries," the statement says.

Pashinyan expressed condolences and words of support to the president and people of Turkey in connection with the large number of victims due to the strong earthquake that occurred in the southeastern regions of the country.

"Pashinyan wished a speedy recovery to all the victims and added that a plane carrying the rescue forces of the Republic of Armenia was preparing to fly from Yerevan's Zvartnots airport to the disaster zone," the statement says.