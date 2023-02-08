UrduPoint.com

Yerevan Says Erdogan Thanks Pashinyan For Help After Earthquake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Yerevan Says Erdogan Thanks Pashinyan for Help After Earthquake

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a phone conversation for Armenia's help after the deadly earthquake, noting that the Turkish government highly appreciates Yerevan's support, the Armenian government reported.

"Erdogan thanked the prime minister of Armenia for his help and noted that the Turkish government highly appreciated the support of Armenia, emphasizing the importance of this step also in the context of further deepening the dialogue between the two countries," the statement says.

Pashinyan expressed condolences and words of support to the president and people of Turkey in connection with the large number of victims due to the strong earthquake that occurred in the southeastern regions of the country.

"Pashinyan wished a speedy recovery to all the victims and added that a plane carrying the rescue forces of the Republic of Armenia was preparing to fly from Yerevan's Zvartnots airport to the disaster zone," the statement says.

Related Topics

Earthquake Prime Minister Turkey Yerevan Armenia Tayyip Erdogan All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

10 minutes ago
 French unions seek to keep momentum in pension sho ..

French unions seek to keep momentum in pension showdown

10 minutes ago
 India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK ..

India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK's demography: Azad Jammu Kash ..

10 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry concludes visit t ..

10 minutes ago
 Syria Ready to Allow Aid to All Regions, Provided ..

Syria Ready to Allow Aid to All Regions, Provided That Terrorists Do Not Get It

10 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for finance and revenue, Senator ..

Federal Minister for finance and revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar apprises Ko ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.