Yerevan Says Intensity Of Fighting In South Of Nagorno-Karabakh Slightly Weakened

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:10 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The intensity of fighting in the southern direction of the contact line in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh has slightly weakened, Armenian Defense Minister Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Monday.

"In the morning, the enemy resumed hostilities in the northern and southern directions of the line of contact.

After a couple of attacks in the north, it was driven back, heavy fighting continued in the southern direction, but, in general, there were no changes in positions. Now, the intensity of fighting has slightly eased," Hovhannisyan said at a briefing.

The fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh has been ongoing since September 27. Though the parties have since agreed to two Moscow-brokered humanitarian ceasefires, both were broken mere hours after entering into force. The warring sides have continued to accuse each other of attacks on civilian settlements.

