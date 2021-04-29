YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in a letter addressed to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, expressed hope for the development and strengthening of bilateral relations, the press service of the Armenian leader said in a statement.

The letter was sent in response to Sarkissian's congratulatory message on the occasion of the Iranian New Year - Nowruz.

"I hope that the relations between Iran and Armenia, taking into account the long-standing bilateral ties and existing potential, will develop and strengthen to ensure common interests, strengthen regional and international peace and security," Khamenei's letter, posted on the Armenian presidential website, says.