Yerevan Says Karabakh Army Knocks Out 4 Attacking Azerbaijani Tanks South of Contact Line

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) The Defense Army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has knocked out four attacking Azerbaijani tanks south of the contact line, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Sunday morning, hours after a fresh ceasefire took effect in the region.

"In the southern direction of the contact line, units of the [Karabakh] Defense Army have knocked out four attacking enemy tanks. On the southern flank, the enemy is using a large number of drones and artillery weapons," spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

The new Yerevan-Baku ceasefire came into force at midnight local time (20:00 GMT on Saturday). The sides have immediately accused each other of violating the truce.