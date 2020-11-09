Yerevan Says Operation to Eliminate Azeri Military Disposition Underway Near Shusha

The Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman said on Monday that an operation to eliminate an Azeri armed forces' disposition was underway in the Karintak village near the city of Shusha

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman said on Monday that an operation to eliminate an Azeri armed forces' disposition was underway in the Karintak village near the city of Shusha.

"A disposition [of the Azeri armed forces], which was found in the Karintak area, is being eliminated through artillery strikes.

The enemy is suffering significant losses," Atsrun Hovhannisyan said, as quoted by the Karabakh's official infocenter.