Yerevan Says Russian, Armenian Air Defense Units Protect Airspace of Armenia, Karabakh

The Armenian Defense Ministry refuted on Thursday rumors about a Turkish unmanned aircraft flying over Yerevan, and noted that Armenian and Russian air defense forces were protecting the airspace of both Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The Armenian Defense Ministry refuted on Thursday rumors about a Turkish unmanned aircraft flying over Yerevan, and noted that Armenian and Russian air defense forces were protecting the airspace of both Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh).

"Rumors about a Turkish Bayraktar in Yerevan's airspace are false.

The Armenian Defense Ministry has already tasked the National Security Service with establishing the source of the rumors and finding out who was spreading them," the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, wrote on Twitter.

According to the spokeswoman, air defense units of the Armenian armed forces and the Russian Aerospace Forces are "jointly covering the airspace of Armenia and Artsakh, it is closed for all flights except military aviation".