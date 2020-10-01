UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yerevan Says Saw Russian, US, French Leaders' Statement On Karabakh, Will Assess It Later

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:40 PM

Yerevan Says Saw Russian, US, French Leaders' Statement on Karabakh, Will Assess It Later

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Yerevan got acquainted with the statement of Russian, US and French presidents Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron, respectively, on Karabakh and will assess it later, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said at a briefing on Thursday.

Earlier, the leaders of Russia, the United States and France ” the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group ” called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The presidents expressed their condolences to the families of those killed and wounded. The leaders called on Yerevan and Baku to pledge to resume negotiations without preconditions.

"We have got acquainted with the statement, the assessment will be given later and not at my level," Naghdalyan said.

At the same time, she noted that the priority of Yerevan in the settlement process is the format of the OSCE Minsk Group, and the current main task is a ceasefire.

Related Topics

Russia France Trump Yerevan Baku Minsk Vladimir Putin Same United States

Recent Stories

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

28 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

43 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

1 hour ago

Modern agricultural technology be adopted to maxim ..

13 minutes ago

Balochistan govt completes 0.1 mln COVID-19 tests

13 minutes ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.