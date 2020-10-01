Yerevan Says Saw Russian, US, French Leaders' Statement on Karabakh, Will Assess It Later

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Yerevan got acquainted with the statement of Russian, US and French presidents Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron, respectively, on Karabakh and will assess it later, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said at a briefing on Thursday.

Earlier, the leaders of Russia, the United States and France ” the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group ” called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The presidents expressed their condolences to the families of those killed and wounded. The leaders called on Yerevan and Baku to pledge to resume negotiations without preconditions.

"We have got acquainted with the statement, the assessment will be given later and not at my level," Naghdalyan said.

At the same time, she noted that the priority of Yerevan in the settlement process is the format of the OSCE Minsk Group, and the current main task is a ceasefire.