Yerevan Says Turkey Using Azerbaijan as 'Proxy' to Destabilize Regional Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Turkey is directly militarily involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and is using Azerbaijan as a proxy to destabilize the region, the Armenian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman told Sputnik.

According to Anna Naghdalyan, Ankara has been actively supporting Baku since the 1990s, but "now we witness direct involvement of Turkey in Azerbaijan's aggression."

"Turkish military experts are fighting side by side with Azerbaijan, who are using the Turkish weapons, including UAVs and warplanes. Turkey has been recruiting and transferring foreign terrorist fighters recruited from parts of Syria they control and from Libya - they are on the ground and they are fighting our people today," the official said.

"We regret that Azerbaijan has turned itself into a proxy of Turkey and along with other proxies of Turkey is destabilizing regional security," she added.

Both Baku and Ankara have earlier denied that foreign militants have been fighting on Azerbaijan's side in Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva, in return, accused Armenia of making "extensive use of such resources" in the region.

Russia and France have also voiced concerns about the transfer of militants from Syria to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.