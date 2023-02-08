Yerevan Says Turkish, Syrian Leaders Thank Pashinyan for Help After Earthquake

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Assad thanked Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in phone conversations for Armenia's help after the deadly earthquake, the Armenian government reported.

On Monday, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks, followed by another earthquake, rattled parts of Turkey and Syria, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 6,000 in both countries.

"Erdogan thanked the prime minister of Armenia for his help and noted that the Turkish government highly appreciated the support of Armenia, emphasizing the importance of this step also in the context of further deepening the dialogue between the two countries," the statement says.

Pashinyan expressed condolences and words of support to the president and people of Turkey in connection with the large number of victims due to the strong earthquake that occurred in the southeastern regions of the country.

"Pashinyan wished a speedy recovery to all the victims and added that a plane carrying the rescue forces of the Republic of Armenia was preparing to fly from Yerevan's Zvartnots airport to the disaster zone," the statement says.

In another statement, the cabinet said that Pashinyan held a phone conversation with Assad and offered to provide humanitarian support to the Arab republic.

"The Prime Minister, on behalf of himself and the Government of the Republic of Armenia, conveyed condolences to the President and people of friendly Syria in connection with a large number of victims and destruction caused by the chain of earthquakes that occurred on February 6. Nikol Pashinyan wished a speedy recovery to all the injured and noted that Armenia is planning to support Syria to be able to ease the difficult living conditions of the earthquake-affected population and eliminate the consequences of the disaster," the government said, specifying that Armenia will send food products and other types of aid to Syria as soon as possible.

The Syrian leader thanked Pashinyan for the assistance to be provided, adding that Syria is primarily facing issues with food, "and expressed hope that with the help of the Republic of Armenia it will be possible to overcome the severe consequences of the earthquake as quickly as possible."