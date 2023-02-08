UrduPoint.com

Yerevan Says Turkish, Syrian Leaders Thank Pashinyan For Help After Earthquake

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Yerevan Says Turkish, Syrian Leaders Thank Pashinyan for Help After Earthquake

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Assad thanked Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in phone conversations for Armenia's help after the deadly earthquake, the Armenian government reported.

On Monday, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks, followed by another earthquake, rattled parts of Turkey and Syria, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 6,000 in both countries.

"Erdogan thanked the prime minister of Armenia for his help and noted that the Turkish government highly appreciated the support of Armenia, emphasizing the importance of this step also in the context of further deepening the dialogue between the two countries," the statement says.

Pashinyan expressed condolences and words of support to the president and people of Turkey in connection with the large number of victims due to the strong earthquake that occurred in the southeastern regions of the country.

"Pashinyan wished a speedy recovery to all the victims and added that a plane carrying the rescue forces of the Republic of Armenia was preparing to fly from Yerevan's Zvartnots airport to the disaster zone," the statement says.

In another statement, the cabinet said that Pashinyan held a phone conversation with Assad and offered to provide humanitarian support to the Arab republic.

"The Prime Minister, on behalf of himself and the Government of the Republic of Armenia, conveyed condolences to the President and people of friendly Syria in connection with a large number of victims and destruction caused by the chain of earthquakes that occurred on February 6. Nikol Pashinyan wished a speedy recovery to all the injured and noted that Armenia is planning to support Syria to be able to ease the difficult living conditions of the earthquake-affected population and eliminate the consequences of the disaster," the government said, specifying that Armenia will send food products and other types of aid to Syria as soon as possible.

The Syrian leader thanked Pashinyan for the assistance to be provided, adding that Syria is primarily facing issues with food, "and expressed hope that with the help of the Republic of Armenia it will be possible to overcome the severe consequences of the earthquake as quickly as possible."

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Prime Minister Syria Turkey Yerevan Armenia Tayyip Erdogan February All From Government Cabinet Arab Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Biennial

47 minutes ago
 Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

1 hour ago
 Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on Ma ..

Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on May 16

2 hours ago
 German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

3 hours ago
 French unions seek to keep momentum in pension sho ..

French unions seek to keep momentum in pension showdown

3 hours ago
 India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK ..

India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK's demography: Azad Jammu Kash ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.