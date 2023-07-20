Open Menu

Yerevan Says Welcomes Canada's Decision To Join EU Mission On Armenian Border

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Yerevan Says Welcomes Canada's Decision to Join EU Mission on Armenian Border

The Armenian Foreign Ministry on Thursday welcomed Canada's initiative to join the European Union's observer mission on Armenia's border with Azerbaijan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The Armenian Foreign Ministry on Thursday welcomed Canada's initiative to join the European Union's observer mission on Armenia's border with Azerbaijan.

"We welcome the initiative of Canada to become part of (the EU Mission) in Armenia & view it as an important contribution for the Mission's role in enhancing stability & peace in the South Caucasus region," the ministry tweeted.

In early May, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the EU observer mission in Armenia does not guarantee the country's security but is still important, as it draws the attention of the international community to the problems in the region.

On February 20, the EU announced the launch of its civilian mission on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The stated purpose of the mission is to promote stability and facilitate conditions conducive to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The mission has a total of 100 personnel, including some 50 unarmed observers.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet states agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Since then, there have been occasional clashes along the border.

In 2022, Yerevan and Baku, mediated by Russia, the United States and the European Union, began discussing a future peace treaty. In May 2023, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Yerevan was ready to recognize Azerbaijan's 86,600-square-kilometer (33,430-square-mile) territorial integrity, which includes Nagorno-Karabakh. If Armenia does not change its position on the issue, Baku and Yerevan could sign a peace treaty in the near future, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Canada European Union Yerevan Baku Armenia Azerbaijan United States February May September November Border 2020

Recent Stories

Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum dealers warns to shut down p ..

Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum dealers warns to shut down petrol pumps on July 22

1 minute ago
 Religious scholars commemorate Hazrat Umar's marty ..

Religious scholars commemorate Hazrat Umar's martyrdom day highlighting his achi ..

1 minute ago
 Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) calls for pe ..

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) calls for peace, harmony during Muharram

1 minute ago
 Senate body briefed on 55 recommendations for Fina ..

Senate body briefed on 55 recommendations for Financial Budget, 2023

5 minutes ago
 TikTok publishes its Q1 2023 community guidelines ..

TikTok publishes its Q1 2023 community guidelines enforcement report

8 minutes ago
 Nishtar Hospital's abandoned bodies: PMA demands r ..

Nishtar Hospital's abandoned bodies: PMA demands restoration of doctors

8 minutes ago
Budapest Says Waiting for Report on How Kiev Spent ..

Budapest Says Waiting for Report on How Kiev Spent Funds Allocated Within EU Mec ..

5 minutes ago
 Shakira in legal trouble for alleged income tax fr ..

Shakira in legal trouble for alleged income tax fraud

28 minutes ago
 EU Expands Individual Sanctions Against Taliban Ov ..

EU Expands Individual Sanctions Against Taliban Over Women Rights Violations - B ..

8 minutes ago
 US Announces Over $380Mln in Additional Humanitari ..

US Announces Over $380Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid for Africa - Blinken

17 minutes ago
 Kabul Expo attracts over 600 investors from region ..

Kabul Expo attracts over 600 investors from region, including Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 87 Muharram processions most sensitive; Addl. IGP ..

87 Muharram processions most sensitive; Addl. IGP Karachi

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World