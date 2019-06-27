Yerevan Signs Contracts on Delivery of Offensive Weapons at Army-2019 - Defense Ministry

Armenia has concluded a number of contracts on the delivery of new offensive weapons to the country at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Armenia has concluded a number of contracts on the delivery of new offensive weapons to the country at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019, which is currently underway in the Moscow Region, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry, said on Thursday.

"As Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said, contracts for the delivery of offensive weapons, new-generation ammunition and other means have been signed at the Army-2019 forum," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

The spokesman did not provide any further details about the contracts.

Army-2019 opened in Patriot Park on Tuesday and will last through Sunday. The forum is being attended by delegations from 120 nations, and by over 40 defense ministers and general staff chiefs.

