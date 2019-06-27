UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yerevan Signs Contracts On Delivery Of Offensive Weapons At Army-2019 - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 03:03 PM

Yerevan Signs Contracts on Delivery of Offensive Weapons at Army-2019 - Defense Ministry

Armenia has concluded a number of contracts on the delivery of new offensive weapons to the country at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Armenia has concluded a number of contracts on the delivery of new offensive weapons to the country at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019, which is currently underway in the Moscow Region, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry, said on Thursday.

"As Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said, contracts for the delivery of offensive weapons, new-generation ammunition and other means have been signed at the Army-2019 forum," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

The spokesman did not provide any further details about the contracts.

Army-2019 opened in Patriot Park on Tuesday and will last through Sunday. The forum is being attended by delegations from 120 nations, and by over 40 defense ministers and general staff chiefs.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Moscow Facebook Armenia Sunday Media Event From

Recent Stories

3rd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championships 2019, ..

8 minutes ago

National Savings achieves Rs 405 bln by June,10

3 minutes ago

Two-week long "Islamabad Art Fest 2019" on cards

3 minutes ago

Sino-Italian helicopter program of 12.8 billion yu ..

3 minutes ago

India bat against West Indies in World Cup match

3 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo appoints first Emirati female Ca ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.