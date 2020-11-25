Yerevan to Allocate Over $195,000 for Stepanakert Recovery From New Year Celebration Funds

The Yerevan City Council on Tuesday decided to allocate 100 million drams (over $195,000) for the restoration of infrastructure facilities in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorn-Karabakh, from the funds that had been allocated for the New Year celebrations in Armenia, the Yerevan municipal authorities said

"Yerevan's 2020 budget has been redistributed, 100 million drams previously envisaged for the New Year celebrations, external illumination and other festive events will be allocated for the restoration of civilian facilities and infrastructure in Stepanakert," the statement said.

It is noted that on October 6, Yerevan's City Council allocated another 100 million drams to Stepanakert from a reserve fund.

On November 10, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed an agreement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh that was brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, after weeks of hostilities in the area. Under the agreement, Baku regained control of the territories seized during the recent hostilities, while Russia has deployed its peacekeepers along the line of contact and in the Lachin Corridor.