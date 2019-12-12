UrduPoint.com
Yerevan To Criminalize Calls For Violence Based On Political Views, Personal Ideology

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:31 PM

The Armenian government on Thursday approved the proposal of Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan to criminalize incitement of violence over personal ideology and political views, among many other factors, a Sputnik correspondent reported from Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The Armenian government on Thursday approved the proposal of Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan to criminalize incitement of violence over personal ideology and political views, among many other factors, a Sputnik correspondent reported from Yerevan.

"To add to Penal Code Article 226.2 'Public calls for violence based on gender, race, skin color, ethnic or social origin, language, religion, worldview, political and other views, belonging to national minorities, property status, disability, age or other circumstances of a personal or social nature, genetic grounds,'" the draft bill said.

According to the amendments, public calls will be punishable by a fine of over $600 or imprisonment of up to three years, depending on the severity of the crime.

During the session, the minister added that he would also criminalize the public justification or propagandizing of such calls.

The bill has yet to be approved by parliament.

According to Armenia's Azatutyun broadcaster, the bill was drafted this summer after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian ordered law enforcement officers to curb activity of some groups that advocated for political violence as part of the so-called hybrid war against his government, adding that these groups were linked to the former corrupt system.

