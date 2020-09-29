UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yerevan To Trigger CSTO Mechanisms In Case Of Horizontal Escalation In Karabakh - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Yerevan to Trigger CSTO Mechanisms in Case of Horizontal Escalation in Karabakh - Official

Armenia is ready to trigger military and political mechanisms of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) if the combat area in Karabakh is expanded, the country's representative in CSTO said on Tuesday amid tensions with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Armenia is ready to trigger military and political mechanisms of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) if the combat area in Karabakh is expanded, the country's representative in CSTO said on Tuesday amid tensions with Azerbaijan.

"Horizontal escalation of the conflict can directly jeopardize Armenia's safety, territorial integrity and sovereignty. In this case, we will trigger relevant military and political mechanisms of reacting to the external aggression," Viktor Biyagov said at a CSTO standing committee session, as quoted by the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Armenia Azerbaijan

Recent Stories

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

31 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of Am ..

26 minutes ago

Punjab University to start face-to-face classes fr ..

26 minutes ago

Chinese varsity sends 30,000 face masks to Punjab ..

26 minutes ago

Governor Punjab meets Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

26 minutes ago

Breonna Taylor's Family Demands Complete, Unedited ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.