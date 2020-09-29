Yerevan to Trigger CSTO Mechanisms in Case of Horizontal Escalation in Karabakh - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Armenia is ready to trigger military and political mechanisms of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) if the combat area in Karabakh is expanded, the country's representative in CSTO said on Tuesday amid tensions with Azerbaijan.

"Horizontal escalation of the conflict can directly jeopardize Armenia's safety, territorial integrity and sovereignty. In this case, we will trigger relevant military and political mechanisms of reacting to the external aggression," Viktor Biyagov said at a CSTO standing committee session, as quoted by the Armenian Foreign Ministry.