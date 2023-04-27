Yerevan Trying to Find New Security Guarantees - Armenian Security Council Secretary

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Yerevan is trying to find new security guarantees as the old mechanisms are not working, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said.

"Armenia is in a very difficult situation, the mechanisms that were and were supposed to protect us are not working now.

And Armenia is trying to find new security guarantees, is in search of security guarantees," Grigoryan said.

He said the Armenian authorities are accused of trying to become closer to the West.

"But we are intensively interacting with India, cooperating in various areas to solve our security problems," Grigoryan said.