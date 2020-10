Yerevan Will Make Concessions on Karabakh If Baku Ready to Do Same - Pashinyan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Yerevan is ready to make concessions in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh in case of similar readiness on the part of Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"Conflicts need to be resolved on the basis of mutual concessions. Nagorno-Karabakh is ready, and Armenia is ready, to mirror the concessions that Azerbaijan is ready to make," Pashinyan told AFP in an interview.