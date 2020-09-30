Yerevan Will Not Sacrifice National Security to Solve Karabakh Problem - Pashinyan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Armenia has always been ready to settle the Karabakh problem peacefully but will never resolve the issue at the expense of its national security, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday amid the continuing escalation.

"Armenia has always been ready for a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh problem, but this does not mean it is ready to solve the problem to the detriment of its national security and Karabakh's security," Pashinyan said at a press conference.