Yerevan Will Not Seek CSTO Assistance Amid Tensions With Azerbaijan - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Yerevan currently has no plans to seek any assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in light of the escalation in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan told Sputnik on Monday.

"No, such plans are not on the agenda of our government," Toganyan said.

The CSTO is an intergovernmental military alliance, comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.