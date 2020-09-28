UrduPoint.com
Yerevan's International Airport Operates Normally Despite Martial Law

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:33 PM

Yerevan's Zvartnots international airport operates in a normal mode despite the martial law declared nationwide in relation to growing tensions in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, spokesman for the Armenia-International Airports company Satenik Hovhannisyan told Sputnik

"Zvartnots airport operates in a normal mode. We receive and send all scheduled flights," Hovhannisyan said.

On Sunday, the Armenian cabinet and the unrecognized breakaway Republic of Artsakh, also known as the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, took the decision to declare martial law and a full-scale mobilization as a result of the latest clashes in the disputed region.

Azerbaijan, on its part, declared partial martial law and refrained from general mobilization. Baku's Heydar Aliyev International Airport operates in a limited mode, its press service told Sputnik.

Violent clashes broke out in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the early hours of Sunday. Both the Azerbaijani and Armenian authorities have accused one another of shelling civilian settlements.

On Sunday evening, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that 16 of its servicemen had died in the clashes. The international community, including Russia, has urged all parties in the region to cease firing and negotiate to stop the violence.

