Yermek Sagimbayev Appointed Chairman Of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee - Decree

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kept Yermek Sagimbayev in the post of Chairman of the National Security Committee, the president's office informs.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who won the November 10 snap presidential election in Kazakhstan, took the oath and assumed the post of head of state on Saturday.

"By the decree of the head of state, Sagimbayev Yermek Aldabergenovich was appointed Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the text of the decree, published on the president's website on Monday, says.

Yermek Sagimbayev had held the post since January 2022.

