Yes, Oui, Cannes! Glamour Name Eyes Place In French Cup Final
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 08:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) The French Cup is a tournament with a reputation for producing upsets and Cannes are the latest name dreaming of a shock result when the fourth-tier club play host to top-flight Reims in the semi-finals on Wednesday.
Paris Saint-Germain have unsurprisingly dominated the competition in recent years and are favourites to retain the trophy as they prepare to take on Dunkerque of Ligue 2 in the first semi-final on Tuesday.
However, Cannes are following the example set by numerous other clubs from the lower leagues in recent years.
Les Herbiers and Quevilly, both from the third division, each got to the final in the last decade, losing narrowly to PSG and Lyon respectively.
More recently, fourth-tier clubs Versailles and Rumilly-Vallieres have made the semi-finals in the last four seasons.
The ultimate example, however, is Calais, who in 2000 emerged from the fourth tier to get to the final, where they were unlucky to lose to Nantes.
Nevertheless, the Channel port of Calais does not have quite the same glamour as Cannes, the Cote d'Azur resort better known for its annual film festival than its football team.
- Zidane's first club -
And yet AS Cannes are a historic name in the French game. They won the French Cup in 1932 and were a fixture in the top flight for a time in the 1980s and 1990s, even making it to the UEFA Cup.
Zinedine Zidane began his career in the Cannes youth academy and was handed his debut aged 16 in 1989, while a few years later Patrick Vieira was given his senior bow in a Cannes shirt.
But the club slipped out of the professional leagues and disappeared practically into oblivion, being expelled to the depths of the seventh tier in 2014 due to financial problems.
They have slowly been working their way back up the divisions, and in 2023 were taken over by the US-based Friedkin Group which is involved in the film industry but also owns Roma and recently bought Everton.
A world away from Serie A and the Premier League, Cannes have an operating budget of five million Euros ($5.
4m), and a total wage bill of one million euros, the club's general manager Felicien Laborde told AFP in February.
- Friedkin takeover -
Of the Friedkins, Laborde told sports daily L'Equipe that "they delegate completely, just like they do at Roma and Everton, with whom there is no collaboration".
"The difference in level is too great and they respect the different characteristics of each club," he said.
He was speaking ahead of the quarter-final against Guingamp, who became the third Ligue 2 club eliminated by Cannes in this season's Cup, after Grenoble and Lorient.
The stars in this Cannes team are the 39-year-old former Senegal midfielder Cheikh N'Doye, once of Birmingham City, and the prolific forward Julien Domingues.
Cannes currently find themselves in the National 2, France's fourth tier which is split into three regionalised divisions, each comprising 16 teams.
The side finishing top of each group wins promotion, although Cannes are third in Group A, eight points behind leaders Le Puy with seven games left.
"The Cup has give us a taste of the top level, as well as the desire to get back there," admitted Laborde, who insisted promotion was the priority over the Cup.
However, after going five months unbeaten, Cannes have lost their last two matches, and it looks like that is going to prove costly in terms of promotion.
Now Reims stand in their way in a Cup tie which Cannes will host at their Stade Pierre de Coubertin, a few kilometres west of the Croisette.
Two-time European Cup finalists in the 1950s, Reims are themselves hoping to reach the French Cup final for the first time since 1977 amid a difficult season in Ligue 1.
"They are a Ligue 1 club, so if they want to take us they will take us. It all depends on them," admitted Cannes coach Damien Ott, subtly nudging the pressure onto the opposition.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..
Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan
UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar
DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai co ..
Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE set to host major global events in April
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
More Stories From World
-
French court hands Le Pen five-year election ban6 minutes ago
-
Yes, oui, Cannes! Glamour name eyes place in French Cup final6 minutes ago
-
US stocks fall again ahead of Trump's April 2 tariffs6 minutes ago
-
Japan leads hefty global stock market losses on tariff fears6 minutes ago
-
Sweden pledges $1.6 bn in new military aid to Ukraine: govt6 minutes ago
-
Spanish oil firm Repsol to seek way to keep working in Venezuela: CEO6 minutes ago
-
Japan leads hefty global stock market losses on tariff woes16 minutes ago
-
Four dead in Spain mining accident4 hours ago
-
Mensik upsets Djokovic to win Miami Open5 hours ago
-
Arsenal, Tottenham to play pre-season North London derby in Hong Kong6 hours ago
-
France hits Apple with 150-million-euro antitrust fine7 hours ago
-
Japan's Nikkei leads hefty market losses, gold hits record7 hours ago