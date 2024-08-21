Open Menu

'Yes She Can:' Obama Says US Ready For A Harris Presidency

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM

'Yes she can:' Obama says US ready for a Harris presidency

Chicago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Barack Obama told fellow Democrats in Chicago Tuesday that "the torch has been passed" to Kamala Harris and that the United States was ready for her to become president.

Former president Obama, who was greeted with rapturous applause and cheers at the packed arena hosting the party's nominating convention, said Vice President Harris would fight for Americans, and called her November poll rival Donald Trump "dangerous.

"

"Kamala Harris is ready for the job. This is a person who has spent her life fighting for people who need a voice," he said.

Obama called Harris "someone who sees you and hears you and will get up every single day and fight for you."

"Yes she can," Obama said of Harris, prompting the boisterous crowd to repeatedly chant the phrase, recalling Obama's own "Yes we can" campaign slogan.

