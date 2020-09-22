YES Side Wins at Italian Referendum to Cut Number of Parliamentarians With Almost 70%

(@FahadShabbir)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Italians have voted in favor of cutting the number of parliamentarians at the nation-wide referendum with 69.64 percent, final results published on the website of the Ministry of the Interior show.

The number of deputies will be reduced from 630 to 400 and the number of senators - from 315 to 200.