'Yes' Vote Leads in Latest Scottish Independence Poll

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Support for the Scottish independence took a slight hit, but the majority of Scottish people still think Scotland should break with the United Kingdom and become an independent country, according to an online survey published by the Scotsman newspaper on Thursday.

The poll carried out by the Savanta ComRes shows that 47 percent of the 1,002 people interviewed online between February 4 and 9 said "yes" when asked if Scotland should be independent, while 42 percent opposed. The margin rose to 53 percent to 47 percent when undecided people were excluded.

It was the 21st opinion survey in a row that shows majority support for independence, although the "Yes" vote dropped by four points and the "No" rose by a similar number compared to January.

The poll also showed that the ruling National Scottish Party is on track to win the majority of seats in the upcoming local elections scheduled for May.

The leader of the Scottish semiautonomous government, Nicolas Sturgeon, has repeatedly pledged that she will push for another independence referendum if her party remains in power.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, however, that the 2014 referendum, when Scotland voted against independence by 55 percent to 45 percent, was "once-in-a-generation vote," so London will not grant permission for another vote.

Sturgeon argues that Brexit changed the whole scenario two years later, because Scotland was forced to leave the European Union despite the fact that an overwhelming majority of the Scottish voters had opted for remaining within the bloc.