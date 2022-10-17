Yeysk Military Plane Crash Kills Two People - Russian Emergencies Ministry

At least two people died and 15 more were taken to hospitals after a military plane crashed in Russia's southern Yeysk city on Monday, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry said

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) At least two people died and 15 more were taken to hospitals after a military plane crashed in Russia's southern Yeysk city on Monday, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry said.

