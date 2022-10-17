UrduPoint.com

Yeysk Military Plane Crash Kills Two People - Russian Emergencies Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 10:33 PM

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) At least two people died and 15 more were taken to hospitals after a military plane crashed in Russia's southern Yeysk city on Monday, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry said.

"So far, 2 people have died and 15 have been hospitalized," the ministry said.

