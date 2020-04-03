Yong People 'More and More' Vulnerable to Novel Coronavirus - WHO

Young people may be more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease than originally thought, World Health Organization emerging diseases expert Maria Van Kerkhove told reporters on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Young people may be more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease than originally thought, World Health Organization emerging diseases expert Maria Van Kerkhove told reporters on Friday.

"Indeed, we are seeing more and more younger individuals who are experiencing a severe disease," Van Kerkhove said during a press briefing.

Van Kerkhove noted that most COVID-19 patients are older people and those who had underlying health conditions. However, in some countries - including Italy and China - health professionals are seeing individuals in their 30s or 50s who have succumbed to the diseas, Van Kerkhove said.

"What we need to better understand, is why there are young people who are dying from this infection," she added.

Van Kerkhove declined to provide specific reasons for the latest discoveries regarding young people and warned that even if people have mild or moderate symptoms the may face significant consequences from contracting the virus.