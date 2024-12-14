Yoon Fans Steadfast As S. Korean Leader Faces Impeachment
Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Supporters of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shared dark conspiracy theories and braved freezing weather in downtown Seoul on Saturday ahead of an impeachment vote that could remove their leader from office.
Opinion polls showed Friday that more than 75 percent of the South Korean public say Yoon must be impeached for last week's botched attempt to impose the country's first martial law in decades.
But a vocal minority still back him, gathering in the thousands at Seoul's central square Saturday morning to oppose impeachment while claiming the country's elections have been rigged and the opposition infiltrated by pro-North Korea elements.
"Yoon had no choice but to declare martial law. I approve of every decision he has made as president," Choi Hee-sun, 62, told AFP, clutching a South Korean flag.
"It has been statistically proven 100 percent that our elections were manipulated," she said.
"We have absolute evidence."
Anti-Yoon protesters are predominantly young, their rallies featuring a festival-like atmosphere with slogans set to K-pop songs, glow sticks, and whimsical protest banners.
Yoon's supporters are much older -- and their anthems are distinctly less upbeat.
One song declared: "If I could save my motherland by sacrificing my life, I'd gladly do so".
And a protester dressed in military uniform warned the country would fall under the control of "pro-North Korea" forces if the impeachment goes ahead.
It echoed Yoon's own words during the martial law declaration, in which he vowed to protect the country from shadowy pro-communist actors.
"There are so many North Korea followers in the opposition now," said the 70-year-old protester, who asked to be identified only by his surname Yoon.
"We can't trust them."
And with lawmakers due to vote at 04:00 pm, one banner warned: "We cannot entrust the steering wheel to madmen."
Lee Young-sook, 72, said such a scenario was "unimaginable".
"Without the president, there is no country," she told AFP.
"I've come out here today to protect my country, despite the cold weather."
Conspiracy theories flourished on South Korean social media long before the martial law declaration.
But many within the online conspiracy ecosystem have felt vindicated by Yoon's claims that the National Election Commission (NEC) was vulnerable to outside interference.
The NEC has denied the interference allegations -- and said the "allegations of election fraud are... a self-denial of the electoral system that brought him into office".
Yoon was elected in 2022 by the narrowest vote margin in the country's history.
But that did not fly with loyalist Choi.
"Had it not been rigged, Yoon would have won by more than 20 percent," she said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week
EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey
Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening
Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw
Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name far-right president
CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land ..
Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest
WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort
More Stories From World
-
Jordan to host Syria talks after Damascus erupts in celebration9 minutes ago
-
Yoon fans steadfast as S. Korean leader faces impeachment9 minutes ago
-
Georgia ruling party set to install loyalist president amid constitutional crisis9 minutes ago
-
China's Xi to attend Macau 25th handover anniversary next week: Xinhua18 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's Yoon: from rising star to second impeachment vote18 minutes ago
-
South Korea's 11 days of turmoil18 minutes ago
-
Habitat loss stokes rabid jackal attacks in Bangladesh19 minutes ago
-
Malaysian veteran dives water hazards for sunken golf treasure19 minutes ago
-
New Zealand 172-3 as England fight back in third Test19 minutes ago
-
Australia 28-0 as heavy rain hits opening day of third India Test19 minutes ago
-
Schools targeted with AI learning apps despite experts' doubts29 minutes ago
-
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM29 minutes ago