MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol has requested French President Emmanuel Macron's help in ensuring that the European Union's trade laws do not have a negative impact on South Korean business community as both leaders agreed to support each other's advanced industries, South Korea's Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said.

"President Yoon asked for President Macron's special attention so that the new trade legislation measures being pushed by the EU do not have discriminatory effects on our businesses," Kim told a briefing late Tuesday, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Yoon made the request during a summit with Macron at Elysee Palace on Tuesday as the leaders agreed to increase government investment in each other's advanced industries, including rechargeable batteries, the deputy national security adviser was cited as saying by the news agency.

The presidents also agreed to expand cooperation between French aircraft corporation Airbus and South Korean companies amid Seoul's plans to launch of its own national aeronautics administration, according to the report.