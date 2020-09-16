UrduPoint.com
Yoshihide Suga Becomes New Japanese Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Yoshihide Suga, the leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has become the country's new prime minister.

A total of 314 lower house lawmakers voted for Suga, with 462 ballots recognized as valid.

Former prime minister Shinzo Abe on August 28 unexpectedly announced his intention to resign due to an aggravation of a chronic illness. He remained in office until the election of the new head of the cabinet.

