'You Will Be Held Accountable' If No Deal, Barnier Tells Pro-Brexiters

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 04:27 PM

'You will be held accountable' if no deal, Barnier tells pro-Brexiters

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier angrily told Brexit Party MEPs Wednesday that they will be held responsible for the negative fallout if Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier angrily told Brexit Party MEPs Wednesday that they will be held responsible for the negative fallout if Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal.

"British citizens as well as other European citizens are entitled to the truth, about the consequences of Brexit," Barnier told MEPs during a debate on Brexit in the European Parliament.

"These consequences are much more serious, much more numerous than you want to say. After Brexit, you will be accountable to the citizens,"he said in remarks directed towards lawmakers from Britain's Brexit Party,including its leader Nigel Farage.

