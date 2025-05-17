'Youme-Tashakkur' Observed In Ottawa With Enthusiasm
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2025 | 01:00 PM
OTTAWA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Pakistan High Commission commemorated the "Youm-e-Tashakkur" on Friday to pay tributes to the Pakistani Nation and the Armed Forces for their bravery and national unity during "Operation Bunyaan-um-Marsoos" and “Marka-e-Haq" in response to India's aggression.
Members of the Pakistani diaspora and friends of Pakistan attended the event at the High Commission premises in Ottawa. Special prayers were held for the martyrs who laid their lives in defending the motherland.
In his remarks on the occasion, High Commissioner Muhammad Saleem lauded the resolve of the entire nation that inspired the country’s leadership and valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan.
Underscoring Pakistan’s restraint and measured response, he appreciated the friendly countries who played their role in the de-escalation of the conflict.
The high commissioner emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the wishes of the people.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
More Stories From World
-
'Youme-Tashakkur' observed in Ottawa with enthusiasm2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan showcases culture, tourism at Asian Village Festival 202514 hours ago
-
'Youm-e-Tashakur' commemorated in New York with fervour14 hours ago
-
China's NDRC symposium marks encouraging point for private sector17 hours ago
-
Pakistani community in Chicago commemorates Youm-e-Tashakur21 hours ago
-
Belarus’ parliamentary delegation to attend CSTO PA Council meeting in Bishkek1 day ago
-
Chinese vice premier calls for high-level sci-tech self-reliance to boost high-quality development1 day ago
-
Govt and industry representatives from China, Chile call for stronger bonds1 day ago
-
China's service trade fair to open in September1 day ago
-
UN projects Pakistan's economy to grow by 2.3 percent in 2025 amid continuing fiscal reforms1 day ago
-
1 killed after train collides with light truck in southwestern Japan1 day ago
-
Kyrgyzstan presents investment, trade opportunities for business in Malaysia1 day ago