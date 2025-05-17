Open Menu

'Youme-Tashakkur' Observed In Ottawa With Enthusiasm

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2025 | 01:00 PM

'Youme-Tashakkur' observed in Ottawa with enthusiasm

OTTAWA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Pakistan High Commission commemorated the "Youm-e-Tashakkur" on Friday to pay tributes to the Pakistani Nation and the Armed Forces for their bravery and national unity during "Operation Bunyaan-um-Marsoos" and “Marka-e-Haq" in response to India's aggression.

Members of the Pakistani diaspora and friends of Pakistan attended the event at the High Commission premises in Ottawa. Special prayers were held for the martyrs who laid their lives in defending the motherland.

In his remarks on the occasion, High Commissioner Muhammad Saleem lauded the resolve of the entire nation that inspired the country’s leadership and valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Underscoring Pakistan’s restraint and measured response, he appreciated the friendly countries who played their role in the de-escalation of the conflict.

The high commissioner emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the wishes of the people.

