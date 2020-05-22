UrduPoint.com
Young Adults Hospitalized With Kawasaki-Like Disease Linked To COVID-19 In US - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 03:47 PM

Several people in their early 20s have been hospitalized across the United States with Kawasaki-like severe inflammatory syndrome, which usually affects children and is linked to the coronavirus, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing doctors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Several people in their early 20s have been hospitalized across the United States with Kawasaki-like severe inflammatory syndrome, which usually affects children and is linked to the coronavirus, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing doctors.

The Kawasaki-like disease among children has been registered in several countries, including Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the US. Three kids with this syndrome have died across the US, and similar deaths have been registered in France and the UK.

According to the newspaper, a 20-years-old patient with a similar condition was hospitalized in California's San Diego, and several other cases of the syndrome hitting adults have been discovered in the state of New York.

Jennifer Lighter, a pediatric infectious diseases doctor at the New York-based NYU Langone medical center, told Washington Post that "the older ones [patients] had a more severe course."

Meanwhile, Jane Burns, the head of the Kawasaki Disease Research Center at the University of California, said that the syndrome was harder to detect among adults, as doctors have "never seen Kawasaki disease [among adults] before because that is a disease of children."

Children usually experience symptoms similar to the traditional Kawasaki disease, with fever and rashes, while adults have more severe symptoms, as the disease can affect their heart or other organs, the Washington Post said, citing health care experts.

