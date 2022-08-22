Young Adults in US Using Marijuana, Hallucinogens at Historic Levels - University Study

Young adults in the United States are using marijuana and hallucinogenic drugs at historic rates, the University of Michigan said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Young adults in the United States are using marijuana and hallucinogenic drugs at historic rates, the University of Michigan said on Monday.

"Marijuana and hallucinogen use in the past year reported by young adults 19 to 30 years old increased significantly in 2021 compared to five and 10 years ago, reaching historic highs in this age group since 1988," the university said in a statement on its annual Monitoring the Future panel study.

The research, which has been running since 1975, monitors substance use behaviors and attitudes among teens and adults in the US, the statement said. Data for the 2021 survey was collected between April and October 2021, according to the statement.

Past-year, past-month and daily marijuana use levels reached their highest recorded points in 2021 since monitoring of those trends first began in 1988, the study found. Past-month marijuana use among young adults rose from 21% five years ago to 29% in 2021, the statement said. Daily marijuana has also nearly doubled from 6% in 2011 to 11% in 2021, according to the statement.

Past-year use of hallucinogenic drugs such as LSD, psilocybin mushrooms or peyote also rose from 3% in 2011 to 8% in 2021 - an all-time high rate, the statement said. The only hallucinogen that showed decreased use was MDMA, also known as ecstasy, falling from 5% reported past-year use in 2020 to 3% in 2021, the statement added.

Alcohol remains the most widely used substance, with 66% of young adults reporting drinking on a monthly basis, the statement said. However, regular alcohol use has been on a downward trend in young adults for the last decade, decreasing from 69% in 2011, the statement also said.

Past-month cigarette smoking by young adults, as well as nonmedical opioid use, have also decreased significantly over the past decade, the statement noted.

The study surveys nationally representative samples of 8th, 10th and 12th grade students, in addition to a subset of students followed into adulthood, to gather insights into the epidemiology and life course history of substance use and related behaviors, attitudes and factors, according to a summary of the research.